EXCHANGE BANKSH/SH (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Shares Down 0.5%

EXCHANGE BANKSH/SH (OTCMKTS:EXCH) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.26 and last traded at $49.26, approximately 13 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.

About EXCHANGE BANKSH/SH (OTCMKTS:EXCH)

Exchange Bankshares, Inc provides banking products and services in Georgia. It offers personal banking products, such as checking and savings accounts, as well as personal loans. The company also provides business banking products and services, including business checking accounts, commercial and corporate interest checking accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts; and business loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, commercial mortgages, commercial loans, and home equity loans.

