Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $20.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,435.49. 1,016,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,400.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,274.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,006.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

