Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,493 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,078,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 578.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $45.11.

