Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of C$120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.90. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$10.49. The stock has a market cap of $314.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.