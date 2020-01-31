Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. 4,616,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $117.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

