Exeter Financial LLC Has $959,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $55,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $175.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average is $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.