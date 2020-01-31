Exeter Financial LLC Sells 948 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

