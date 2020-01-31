Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 299,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,333,000 after buying an additional 142,645 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.91. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

In other news, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

