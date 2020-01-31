Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.11-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.27 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.11-$0.15 EPS.
EXTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $882.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
