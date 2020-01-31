Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.11-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.27 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.11-$0.15 EPS.

EXTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $882.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

