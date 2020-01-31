Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

