Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.