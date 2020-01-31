Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $64.79. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 34,272,054 shares.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.
About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
