Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $64.79. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 34,272,054 shares.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

