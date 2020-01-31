F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.68. 1,280,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,370. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

