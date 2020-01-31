Facebook, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

FB opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.43. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $597.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 41.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 447,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

