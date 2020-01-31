Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Short Interest Down 10.4% in January

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,820,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 29,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Facebook alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,814,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.43. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $584.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.01.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.