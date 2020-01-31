Facebook, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Facebook stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.32. 7,339,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

