Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.21.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.30. 15,680,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.