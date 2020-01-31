Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post $290.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.40 million to $296.20 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $262.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.40.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.89. 244,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $216.98 and a 52-week high of $420.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fair Isaac by 144.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

