Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 59.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In other news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

