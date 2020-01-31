Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.58, approximately 549,873 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,060,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.