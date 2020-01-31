Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCAU shares. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

FCAU traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.00. 72,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

