Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

FLTB stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

