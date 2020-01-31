Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to at Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

NYSE FIS traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,388. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $150.42. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

