Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 2.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $33,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,387. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

