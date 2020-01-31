Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,009,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574,085 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $122,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,387. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

