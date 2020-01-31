FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LON:STX opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.15) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.71. Shield Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.60 million and a P/E ratio of 45.42.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.