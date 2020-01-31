Fintab 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Fintab token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Fintab has a total market cap of $14,832.00 and $9.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fintab has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fintab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.79 or 0.02959270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fintab Profile

Fintab’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fintab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fintab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.