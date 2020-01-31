FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. FireEye reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 3,741,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,226. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FireEye by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

