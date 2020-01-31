First American Trust FSB Acquires 1,245 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.52.

MRVL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. 8,274,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,853,681. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

