First American Trust FSB Buys 400 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Moody’s by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 351,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

Shares of MCO traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.41. 27,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.40. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $155.09 and a 1 year high of $263.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.