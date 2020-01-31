First American Trust FSB Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 159,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,495. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

