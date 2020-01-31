First American Trust FSB Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 596.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $8,793,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $19,631,602. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $12.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,857. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.00. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.19.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

