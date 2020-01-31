First American Trust FSB Lowers Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,590,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,006,000 after purchasing an additional 263,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,175,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,652,000 after buying an additional 67,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,528,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,162,000 after buying an additional 44,943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,319,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 137,958 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

AIG stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

