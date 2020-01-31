First American Trust FSB Makes New $603,000 Investment in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $203,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

NYSE IDA traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,177. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.