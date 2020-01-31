First American Trust FSB Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

EFV stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,298 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

