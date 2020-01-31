First American Trust FSB Raises Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.1% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,327,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $98,557,000 after purchasing an additional 350,882 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 207.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 516,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 348,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.77. 467,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,943. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

