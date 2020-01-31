First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Acquires $10,011.32 in Stock

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $224.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.87. First Business Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIZ. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

