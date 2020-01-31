First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Plans Dividend of $0.25

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.14.

First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of FCBC opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.58. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Separately, BidaskClub cut First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

