First Hawaiian Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.25 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

