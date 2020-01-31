First Hawaiian Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.25 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Article: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.