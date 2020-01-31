First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 189,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.
