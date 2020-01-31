First Quadrant L P CA Buys 1,200 Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Asante Solutions were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $699,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 5,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,834. Asante Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

