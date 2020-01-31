First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,445.88. 297,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The firm has a market cap of $1,002.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,400.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,274.55. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

