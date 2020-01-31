First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stock Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $33,505,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $21,541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after acquiring an additional 618,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.19 and a beta of 1.19. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,266. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.