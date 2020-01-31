First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in MRC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 117.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

NYSE MRC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.10. MRC Global Inc has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,235,697.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.