First Quadrant L P CA Sells 28,061 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,061 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $58.80. 113,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,085. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

