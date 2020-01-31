First Quadrant L P CA Sells 4,611 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 195,665 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $3,734,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 71.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 90,974 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.79. 1,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,828. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,105 shares of company stock worth $3,767,027. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WAL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

