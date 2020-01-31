First Quadrant L P CA Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 885,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437,938. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

