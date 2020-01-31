First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $37.26, approximately 2 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDTS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter.

