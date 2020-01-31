First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.41, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.