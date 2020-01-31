First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,605. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

